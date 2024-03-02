Seven new faces take oath as state ministers

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administering the oath of office to seven new state ministers at the Bangabhaban yesterday evening. With the swearing in of the state ministers, the cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina now has 44 members -- 26 ministers and 18 junior ministers. Photo: PID

Seven new faces, including four women, were inducted in the council of ministers yesterday, 52 days after the Awami League formed the government for the fourth straight term.

With them, the number of cabinet members is now 44. Eight of them are women, including Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina.

Of the five cabinets led by Hasina, the existing cabinet has the highest number of female members.

The last cabinet had five female members, including the prime minister, one minister, two state ministers, and one deputy minister.

The first, second, and third cabinets led by Hasina comprised four, six, and five female members respectively.

The seven, who are lawmakers, were made state ministers to different ministries.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, AL's finance and planning affairs secretary, took charge as the state minister for finance, Rokeya Sultana, who is a doctor and also health and population affairs secretary, got the portfolio as the state minister for health, and Shamsunnahar, AL's education affairs secretary, took charge as the state minister for education.

Nahid Izhar Khan, daughter of freedom fighter Col Huda, was given the responsibility of the state minister for cultural affairs.

They are MPs to the reserved seats for women.

Abdul Wadud, lawmaker from Rajshahi-5, became the state minister for Rural Development and Co-operatives Division, and Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, lawmaker from Naogaon-2, the state minister for planning.

Chittagong-14 MP Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury was given the job of the state minister for labour and employment.

Of the 44 cabinet members, 26 are full ministers and 18 state ministers. Two are technocrat ministers in this cabinet.

There is no deputy minister in this 44-member cabinet.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oaths of the seven new cabinet members at the Bangabhaban at 7:30pm after Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain unveiled their names.

The Cabinet Division later issued a gazette notification in this regard.