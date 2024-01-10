Who are the new ministers?

Cabinet Division announces names of new cabinet

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain in a press briefing disclosed the names of the new cabinet members tonight (January 10, 2024). Photo: Screengrab

The cabinet Division has invited some 25 MPs as ministers and 11 as state ministers to take oath as new cabinet members led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain shared the information with journalists at the secretariat tonight.

The 25 ministers are AKM Mozammel Haque, Obaidul Quader, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dr. Dipu Moni, Tajul Islam, Farooq Khan, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Advocate Anisul Haq, Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Abdus Shaheed, Sadhan Chandra Majumder, RAM Ubaidul Mokhtadir Chowdhury, Abdur Rahman, Narayan Chandra Chanda, Abdus Salam, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, Farhad Hossain, Faridul Haque Khan, Zillul Hakim, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Nazmul Hasan Papon, Yeafesh Osman and Dr. Samanta Lal Sen.

The 11 state ministers are Mohammad A. Arafat, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Nasrul Hamid, Simeen Hossain (Rimi), Rumana Ali, Ahsanul Islam (Titu), Shafikur Rahman Chowdhury, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zahid Farooq, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Mohibbur Rahman.

Of them, Yeafesh Osman and Dr. Samants Lal Sen will take oath as technocrat ministers, he added.

Regarding portfolios, the secretary said that it will be known tomorrow after taking oath.

Earlier, President Mohammad Shahabuddin invited Awami League President Sheikh Hasina to form the government as she has gained the confidence of the majority of the members of the parliament.

The invitation came after she went to meet him at the Bangabhaban on Wednesday afternoon, said Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin.

Sources said the PM has dropped many of her old colleagues from the cabinet. Abdur Razzaque, AHM Mustafa Kamal, AK Abdul Momen, MA Mannan, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Zahid Maleque, Tipu Munshi and Nurul Islam Sujan are among the Awami League heavy weights who have been dropped.