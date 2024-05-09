A perfect cup of literary ‘saa’

In conversation with Priyanka Taslim

Priyanka Taslim greets me with a gentle smile as we meet over Zoom. She is eloquent and our conversation flows organically, akin to an adda over a cup of saa (cha). Her debut novel, The Love Match (Simon and Schuster, 2023) has garnered praise in Teen Vogue, USA Today, Pop Culturalist and more. It was a Junior Library Guild gold standard selection and one of Amazon's best young adult novels of 2023. Despite the recognition, she is grounded in and connected to her roots. Her grace, simplicity and humility shines through her words.

Can you describe your publishing journey as a Bangladeshi-American author debuting with a novel with majorly South Asian characters?

It wasn't until I was an adult that I read a book by a Bangladeshi-American author, so even though I've always been a voracious reader and have long dreamed of being an author, I thought it was a futile hope. Seeing that book, The Gauntlet (Salaam Reads, 2017) by Karuna Riazi, rekindled some hope in me, and I finally began seriously pursuing publishing by completing a draft and seeking an agent. It took a long time to get from that point to The Love Match (TLM).

I set the book in Paterson where I grew up, and to be authentic to Paterson, there simply weren't a lot of white people around who didn't come in as educators, at least in my experience, so it felt like a good opportunity to explore a realistically diverse cast. I was pleasantly surprised when the book went to auction, but there were still many challenges.

There's a popular trope among YA authors where brown protagonists tend to have white love interests. What made you deviate from this?

Honestly, just to veer away from the cliche of it all! As I mentioned, there were very few white people I knew while I was a kid in Paterson. It was only in college that I met more people of diverse backgrounds, including class. Paterson is mainly working class black and brown people, and there's a lot of diversity among them. There are many different diasporas. But my world was pretty insular when I was there. So it felt more realistic anyway, since I was writing a "love letter" to Paterson, to have predominantly working class black and brown characters, which is what informed Zahra's friend group and love interests.

At the same time, I was a little tired of the "white guy frees the brown heroine from her backward culture" trope that you see a lot in the media about "desi"/Muslim diaspora characters. In fact, the idea of saving the protagonist is explored quite a bit, because Zahra hates the thought of people trying to do that just because her circumstances are challenging. I wanted her to have a little more agency.

I also feel like one of the appeals of the white love interest is the forbidden romance aspect because so many parents in our communities prefer their children date/marry within the community. On the other hand, this feels flat and lazy to me, because it ignores when relationships are not approved of on the basis of, for example, caste.

There's a generous usage of Sylheti words and phrases in the novel. What was the reaction of your publisher regarding the use of the dialect without a glossary at the end of the book?

My publisher was lovely about it and didn't ever police me when it came to those things! I don't think they ever even brought up a glossary, though they once asked me about my italicising preferences. I did have some trouble during the copy edits stage, because the Sylheti dialect isn't the standard Bangla that you can easily Google and is practically its own language sometimes.

I got more pushback from certain readers, which I had already been bracing myself for but was still a little disappointed and surprised by, since I hadn't encountered those issues with my publishing team. It's funny because none of my team was Bengali either, so I relied on them to step in when I couldn't see the forest for the trees and have me clarify anything that confused them, but certain readers were upset I didn't translate everything.

I genuinely tried to ensure that things were apparent through context, because as an English teacher, I often taught students how to dissect historical texts or classics set in Europe even if they weren't familiar with every detail they encountered, but unfortunately, as soon as it's a book by an author of colour, people lose the courtesy they'd extend to authors like Dostoyevski or Victor Hugo. I hope that changes someday. Despite this, though, I do generally feel most of my readers of all backgrounds tried to engage with the text respectfully.

Any advice you'd like to provide to emerging writers especially in Bangladesh?

If there's one thing I hope Bangladeshi writers take away from my experience, it's that there's a hunger for Bangladeshi characters with all sorts of experiences. There's a readership out there for you, so don't count yourself out because of your identity or because you're not American.

This is an excerpt. Find the full interview on DS Books and The Daily Star's websites.

Nabilah Khan was born and raised in Bangladesh and currently resides in Sydney, Australia. After more than a decade working in the global banking and financial services industry, she now works in the Australian public service.