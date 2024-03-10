‘Living Letters’ with Iffat Nawaz: A shared journey towards resolution and emotional clarity

On March 5, 2024, the writer held the inaugural session of her writing workshop series, “Living Letters”, at The Daily Star Centre in collaboration with Goethe Institut Bangladesh, Sister Library, and Star Books and Literature

It's rare to attend a writing workshop and come out of it enveloped in a sense of relaxation and relief. In a one-of-a-kind writing workshop, author of the book Shurjo's Clan (Penguin Random House, 2022), Iffat Nawaz, managed to meld the cathartic experience of honest reflection with a loved one through epistolary writing and vulnerability, creating an atmosphere where participants not only dived into their innermost emotions, but experienced a mix of emotional release, all while feeling at ease.

On March 5, 2024, the writer held the inaugural session of her writing workshop series, "Living Letters", at The Daily Star Centre in collaboration with Goethe Institut Bangladesh, Sister Library, and Star Books and Literature.

The concept of the workshop is unconventional. Instead of writing a letter to a departed loved one, as is often the norm, the event encouraged participants to compose heartfelt letters to chosen individuals who are still alive. "What if we wrote a letter to a chosen someone while they are alive and thriving, in which we would pour our hearts out without thinking about consequences?" the event description read. The workshop promised to extend beyond composing letters solely expressing appreciation or love, also working through more intricate emotions where participants "resolve a few things in the inner psyche" in an honest space.

Discussing the concept, Nazia Manzoor, Editor of Stars Books and Literature, revealed that the workshop idea originated during a conversation with the author. "It came up when we were having this conversation about grief," she explained. Often, we express our true feelings about someone only when they've passed away. While we may have unresolved emotions with the living, it takes their death to trigger us to address those complex feelings. This workshop asked the question: what if we didn't wait until after their death but instead "[wrote] letters to the living, with the voice we want them to remember us by?"

The writing workshop was divided into two parts. Before beginning, Nawaz shared how writing was a way for her to navigate and understand complex feelings. "When someone goes away, there's an immediate detachment [...] There are no last words coming back from their side, which makes writing these tributes and eulogies easier…Not necessarily will we have good feelings for the ones who are gone [...] And we feel wrong if negative emotions come out. So, why hold on to these negative emotions was one of my other questions. Going back to writing, for me, is both an emotional and aspirational process," she explained.

The writing workshop commenced by incorporating a brief meditation session and engaging in a word-throw challenge, prompting participants to swiftly respond to a series of prompts. This served as a warm-up, aiming to clear participants' minds and create space before transitioning to the second part, focused on letter writing.

Then, participants were challenged to define their relationship with the person they were addressing in their letter. This involved creating a timeline of their relationship, compiling lists of positive and negative aspects, engaging in a brief meditation to visualise their loved one's face, and ultimately crafting the letter. In the intimate setting, the combination of writing prompts and brief meditations transformed the writing experience into a shared journey towards resolution and emotional clarity for the participants.

Meditation, the author said, was a vital component of the writing process for her. She mentioned that the format was an experimental form as meditation isn't typically used in writing workshops. However, the participants appeared to positively embrace this engaging and refreshing approach to writing.

Many echoed that the meditation was the highlight of the workshop, but it also presented the colossal challenge of navigating the intricate and conflicted emotions that can often take years to unravel. Yet, as it concluded, participants shared their candidly penned letters, evoking tears from the audience, and indicating that the workshop was in fact a transformative experience for all involved.

