The first American months

The sun was up. The sky was a perfect cerulean blue, the neighbourhood blissfully quiet. Through my window, I relished the sunny first day of 2020, with a cup of tea in my hand. The brown picket fence of my apartment flanked a narrow pavement that connected Hialeah Drive, the main street of the neighbourhood. Last semester, it was my usual route to school, a 10-minute walk from the apartment, especially when I woke up early and had time to cook an egg or make some French toast and tea. Taking this longer route, I crossed Maryland Pkwy and walked through UNLV Student Union, the hub of food stalls, a US Bank branch, an information desk, and lounging facilities, akin to TSC at Dhaka University, from where I had graduated four years ago.

Here, I was like other Bangladeshis, always cautious, not wanting to break any rules intentionally or unintentionally. Structure and order that immigrants quickly adopt to participate in American life. For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The shorter route to school was through my backyard and through other people's backyards, unfenced and dotted with dog poop. To use this route, I walked diagonally across Living Desert Drive down Ascot Drive to East Harmon, eventually crossing Maryland Pkwy without having to weave through the Student Union. It took six to eight minutes, or less if I jogged, to attend my only morning class, Modern American Fiction, during my first semester of MFA. Being a night owl, I had often missed my morning classes in Dhaka, but here in Vegas, an ever-expanding desert city, I couldn't afford to miss any classes, fearing a decline in academic performance that mattered to international graduate students living on a meagre stipend.

One day, I was awfully late. I had hit the snooze button twice or maybe three times before realising it was already past 8:30 AM. I got ready as fast as I could, then took the shorter route, thinking of the cold expression on the professor's face when she would see me half an hour late into her lecture on John Dos Passos's The 42nd Parallel, an experimental novel with newsreels, stream-of-consciousness, and brief biographies of historical figures. I passed through my neighbours' garages and backyards—one, two, three. While crossing the fourth house, I saw a flash of grey and white fur streaking past me, frightened by my footsteps. It stopped before the dumpster between the houses and looked back. It was a grey cat, possibly a stray, with a bushy tail and rounded almond-shaped eyes. I didn't mean to frighten him by any means, but he was anyway and appeared shocked before he jumped up a wall, and giving me a contemptuous look, disappeared to a neighbour's porch. Later, I discovered he ate every day in the garage of the fourth house, between eight and ten. Someone in that house made that schedule, and the cat followed it precisely. I was an intruder, disrupting this harmless daily affair. No matter how I tried to please him, no matter how I meowed and cooed and called him by friendly, imaginative names, he was always frightened to see me, always kept a safe distance. I called him Mr. Thoreau, a loner living on the fringes of society. The cat was watchful, reminding me of Naipaul's descriptions of crows in India, which he described as "Indian crows", and called them "rapacious and swift and watchful" (India: A Million Mutinies Now, 1990). I wondered what other special features I could think of the cat. How I wished I could see him more, spend a little bonding time, but I never did. We decided to settle with the status quo: we were to avoid each other carefully and mind our own business. Like him I was also going through a shock. Not by a person but by America in general.

The big shock was cultural. Everything seemed new, everything seemed different. Habits of my past 25 years were challenged. My legs wanted to cross the street when there were no vehicles around, but I had to press the button on the pole overlooking the pedestrian crossing, then I had to wait for the "walk" signal to appear, a white shape of a man pointing to the other side of the street. Of course, one could still jaywalk if there were no police around, like people did in New York and New Jersey and other busy, more populous cities. Here, I was like other Bangladeshis, always cautious, not wanting to break any rules intentionally or unintentionally. Structure and order that immigrants quickly adopt to participate in American life. I was left with only two choices: following my old habits and instincts or training myself into the ways of this new world. I decided to do the latter.

I was invited to a Halloween party, where we played a game called Fishbowl. We were divided into two groups, given some strips of paper to write down some names (celebrities, sportsmen, writers, famous people in general). I randomly wrote three names: Priyanka Chopra, Shahrukh Khan, and Muhammad Yunus. The idea was to select a player from each team who would draw papers from a round, transparent bowl primarily used as an aquarium. The player would provide hints to their team members what that name on the paper might be, but she would not tell us the exact name. In other words, we had to guess the correct names. For example, if one picked a paper that read Bill Clinton, she would perhaps give us some hints about Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, but she couldn't say Clinton's name directly. The team members would have to guess the name from descriptions she provided, and if they could guess the correct answer, they kept the piece of paper. After several rounds, each team would count how many names they had collected, the higher number of correct answers ensuring their win. The game wasn't very complex—it was simply new to me. Since most of my colleagues were familiar with the descriptions and hints on American celebrities and politicians, they answered pretty fast while I stammered a reply sometimes, mostly sitting silently. These names seemed new to me, new actors and singers and writers I didn't know anything about before. It was hard for me to guess things, and it was so with the names I had written in my papers. Some of them picked Priyanka Chopra and didn't have any idea what hints to give to their team members. Some of them mistook Shahrukh Khan for Sher Khan, the Bengal tiger in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. Muhammad Yunus was only an Islamic name to some. There was an awkward silence when the game reached this stage: unfamiliar, difficult names to guess. I felt bad for them; I could have chosen something American, so the game would continue more effortlessly. Suddenly, I realised it was an equalising moment, a hidden balance in the order of things.

Tough, as it will always be for graduate students abroad, the first semester made me realise that my differences were part of my story, my strangeness, my strength. It was learning about the routes that best worked for a person in a new country, like the way I would go to school in those first few months in America, learning from everything around, even from Mr Thoreau, who knew I was around the corner, waiting for me to pass so he could enjoy his little meal peacefully. Next semester, I would befriend the cat, learning a little history about him from an elderly neighbour who left a bowl for him outside her door. I would feed him treats that I got from the 99 Cents Store, sometimes even recite a famous Jibanananda Das poem about a cat playing in the saffron sun and catching darkness with its paws, images of a world left behind.

Mir Arif is a Bangladeshi author living in Ohio. He is working on his novel, The Second Interpretation, while awaiting the publication of his story collection, Adrift. Find him @mirarif