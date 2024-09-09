Prof. Dr Md Ashraful Hoque new VC of AUST

Prof. Dr Md Ashraful Hoque, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Technology (IUT), joined Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) as its Vice-Chancellor on September 5.

Prof. Dr Md Ashraful Hoque was born in Rangpur. He completed his Bachelor's from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1986 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He obtained his Masters and PhD degrees in 1993 and in 1996 respectively from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada under the CIDA scholarship programme.

He has an excellent academic background that states that he obtained first classes in all examinations with outstanding achievement in SSC (5th Position), HSC (1st Position) and excellent grade (Dean's list) at Masters and PhD level from Canada. He joined as a Lecturer at Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) 1986 and continued until 2006 as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor, respectively. Later in 2007, he joined as a Professor in the department of EEE at Islamic University of Technology.

During his career, he worked in different administrative positions such as provost, Head of the Research Extension, Advisory Services and Publications (REASP), Head of EEE department and Dean of the faculty of Engineering and Technology at IUT.

In addition, he worked as the Chairman of different committees like the Admission Committee, Internal Rules and Regulations Review Committee, Recruitment and Promotion Committee, and many others at IUT. He also served as the Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor of IUT from November 2023 till September 4, 2024. He worked as an expert member in various selection boards for the recruitment of faculty members at CUET, DUET, JUST. At present he is working as the expert member of Pabna University of Science and Technology, and Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur. He is also working as the expert technical member in the different committees of National University of Bangladesh.

In his academic career, he supervised a number of Masters and several PhD students. He also worked as the external member of a number of PhD examination boards at BUET, RUET, and KUET. He has published 100 papers including 41 international journal papers and 59 conference proceedings. His research interest is Power Converters and application of artificial intelligence in motor drives. He is also involved in the research of the applications of power electronics in renewable energy.