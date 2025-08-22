Chevening Scholarships 2026-2027: How to apply

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK Government's flagship international awards programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office alongside partner organisations. It offers exceptional future leaders the chance to pursue a fully funded master's degree in the UK, and to join a global network already making impacts in fields such as climate action, economic prosperity, and conflict recovery.

If you are interested in the scholarship, here's how to apply.

Step 1: Check your eligibility

Before you begin, make sure you meet the essential requirements:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Commit to returning to your home country for at least two years after your award ends.

Have at least 2,800 hours of post-graduate work experience or roughly two years of full-time employment, though this can be accumulated over a longer period.

Hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies you for a UK master's programme.

Apply to three eligible UK university courses, and secure at least one unconditional offer by the deadline for references and education documents.

You are not eligible if you:

Hold British or dual British citizenship (unless you are from a British Overseas Territory or hold BN(O) status applying from Hong Kong).

Hold refugee status in a non-eligible country (unless both your citizenship and refugee status are from Chevening-eligible countries).

Are employed, have been employed in the past two years, or are related to someone employed by the UK Government, British Embassies or High Commissions, the British Council, or sponsoring UK universities.

Have studied in the UK previously on a UK government-funded scholarship.

Step 2: Prepare a stand-out application

Your written application is your chance to demonstrate why you belong in the Chevening network. Be specific, be original, and ground your answers in real achievements. Strong applications typically cover:

How you have driven change in your community or organisation.

Projects or ideas you implemented that produced tangible results. Examples of leadership, collaboration, and relationship-building.

Ways you have tackled local or global challenges, from promoting inclusive growth to strengthening climate resilience or supporting stability.

How the Chevening Scholarship will directly help you achieve your long-term goals.

Note: The authorities strongly discourage the use of AI to generate answers.

Step 3: Get your details in order

You will need:

A valid email address and phone number.

Your unique access code for the online application system. Keep this safe, as you'll use it at every stage of the process.

Step 4: Stay on top of deadlines

Applications are open until October 7, 2025. Bookmark the Chevening application timeline on their official website. This will help you track important dates, from opening day to interview invitations, final decisions, and deadlines for submitting university offers and references.

Step 5: Submit and prepare for the next stage

Once you have submitted your application, prepare for the possibility of being shortlisted for an interview. This stage will test not only your qualifications but your clarity of vision, so be ready to explain your leadership journey, your ambitions, and how you plan to make a positive impact after returning home.