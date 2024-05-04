IEEE AUST Student Branch organises 7th IEEE PES Day 2024

Tech & Startup
IEEE AUST

The IEEE AUST Student Branch recently organised 7th IEEE Power and Energy Society (PES) Day 2024, featuring a seminar titled "Empowering Electric Mobility Innovation: Challenges and Opportunities Towards Sustainable Transportation," presented in collaboration with the IEEE Power and Energy Society AUST SB Chapter.

Industry experts, representatives from the government and BYD were present in the seminar as speakers. The event took a deep dive into the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, exploring the strategies employed by industry leaders to drive this transformative shift in Bangladesh.

Related topic:
IEEEIEEE AUST Student branchaust
