Student politics at Buet: What VC has to say

Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of Buet, said the teachers and students of the institution have to take the initiative if they want to reinstate student politics on the campus.

While talking with journalists, Prof Majumder said, in 2019, the teachers and students themselves decided to ban student politics based on the situation that had arisen at that time.

"Now, if the teachers and students feel that the decision need to be reversed, they are the ones who have to take the initiative," he said.

"You [Buet students and teachers] must decide whether to involve students in politics because without political engagement, their eyes will not open, and their patriotism for the country will not grow," he said.

He went on saying, "If you [students] aspire to contribute to the country, you must understand politics. If they contemplate these aspects, then the resumption of politics is possible, and the administration cannot compel them into political activities."

He further added that if they wish to engage in politics independently and learn, they must take the initiative to understand the political dynamics in other universities.