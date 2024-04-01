HC allows student politics on Buet campus following BCL leader's writ

There is no bar to do student politics on the campus of Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (Buet), the High Court said today.

The bench of Justice Md Khosruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar stayed the effectiveness of the university notice that banned student politics on the campus.

The order came in response to a writ petition filed by Buet student and Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi today.

Student politics was banned on the campus after a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League men murdered a second-year student named Abrar Fahad by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

The BCL recently demanded that Buet authorities immediately lift its ban on student politics on campus.