Buet turning into militancy hub in guise of banning student politics: Quader

DB observing whether any banned organisations involved, chief says

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government will investigate whether Buet was being transformed into a hub of militancy under the guise of banning student politics.

"In the guise of banning student politics, Buet is being turned into a factory of militancy and dirty politics. If this is indeed the case, the government will have to take action," said Quader.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the leaders of Awami League's Chattogram division at the Dhaka district AL office in Tejgaon.

"Our leader Sheikh Hasina has zero tolerance for all forms of misconduct, injustice, and corruption. We are committed to upholding this principle. We did not show any leniency in the case of the killing of Abrar [Fahad] at Buet. Can I not visit Buet simply because I am involved in politics? What kind of law is this? What kind of policy is this?" asked the AL general secretary.

Addressing the AL leaders of the Chattogram division, Quader said, "The upazila election is approaching, and you are all aware of the leader's instructions.

"You must act with utmost responsibility. Any conflicting statements from our leaders will only spread confusion within the party. You will not be allowed to express whatever comes to your mind," he added.

Obaidul Quader further said, "If we, as ministers and MPs, refrain from interference, we can achieve the objectives that our leader, AL President Sheikh Hasina, has envisioned for the polls.

"Many Awami League leaders today gather at tea shops and speak against the party. Such behaviour should be avoided. The upazila elections will be conducted fairly, allowing people to vote freely. Do not misuse your authority here," warned Quader.

Quader pointed out that BNP leaders like Moin Khan advocate for the restoration of democracy today. Some BNP leaders call for the restoration of democracy, while others advocate for the boycott of Indian products.

"All the issues raised by BNP were rejected in the elections. Now, their new agenda is anti-India. BNP is spreading lies. When BNP left power, Bangladesh's reserves stood at three and a half billion dollars. Now, they mock our reserves. Currently, our reserves exceed 21 billion dollars," stated Obaidul Quader.

Awami League presidium member Mosharraf Hossain chaired today's discussion meeting.

Presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud and Mahbub ul Alam Hanif, Organisational Secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Agricultural Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili, Finance Affairs Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were among those present at the meeting.

Protest at Buet: DB observing whether any banned organisations involved

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police is observing whether any banned organisation is involved in the protests at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, the DB chiefm made these remarks today while addressing queries from journalists at his office on Minto Road.

Yesterday, five pro-Awami League students of Buet alleged that the banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir, and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, are capitalising on the student protests against politics on the campus.

In response to these claims, the DB chief said, "We are monitoring the situation with our team on the ground. The incident is under investigation, and appropriate legal action will be taken."

He said no one has been arrested so far in connection with the protest.