BCL demands lifting of ban on student politics at Buet

The Bangladesh Chhatra League today demanded that Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology authorities immediately lift its ban on student politics on campus.

BCL president Saddam Hussain issued made the call from a protest rally at Central Shaheed Minar in the afternoon.

The pro-Awami League student organisation also demanded that Buet authorities take steps to arrange elections to its student union.

Additionally, it demanded that Buet reverse its decision to cancel seat allotment to BCL central committee leader and Buet student Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi.

Student politics was banned on the campus after the murder of a second-year student named Abrar Fahad by members of Bangladesh Chhatra League at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

BCL's call for the return of student politics to Buet comes amid recent student demonstrations against Thursday's gathering of Chhatra League activists on the campus.

Earlier today, students cancelled their scheduled demonstration over the issue. They were supposed to hold a sit-in programme from 7:00am on the premises of Shaheed Minar of Buet campus.

The students did not offer a reason for the cancellation, but said they would hold a press conference on the issue in the afternoon.

BCL, meanwhile, started its protest programme from 11:45am at the Central Shaheed Minar, which is close to Buet.

Sources at Chhatra League said that the loudspeakers were set facing the Buet campus so that the university students could hear the speech of BCL leaders.

While visiting the area, our correspondent found that Chhatra League set up loudspeakers on the side of the road from Central Shaheed Minar to Palashi – all facing Buet campus.

But there was no presence of the protesting students on the campus till that time.

They have not informed media of the reason for cancelling their pre-announced programme.

Around 10:30am, the protesters told The Daily Star that they would not be holding a pre-announced programme and they will brief media about it this afternoon.

However, they said they would continue their protest , including boycotting classes and exams.

The students have been demanding expulsion of several students, including Imtiaz Hossain Rahim, a central committee member of the pro-Awami League student body, for what they said were their open political activities on campus.

They also demanded removal of Prof Mizanur Rahman from the post of director of the Directorate of Students' Welfare for his failure to enforce the rules.

The university on Friday cancelled the residency of Imtiaz, a student of civil engineering department, at a dormitory. It also formed a six-member committee to investigate the allegations and asked it to submit a report by April 8.