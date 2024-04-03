Demonstrating Buet students seek PM’s intervention

Call for keeping campus free from student politics; BCL for ‘systematic resumption’ of politics

Demonstrating students in an open letter urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep Buet free from politics.

The students held a press briefing on campus yesterday evening and read out the open letter after Chhatra League announced more programmes to press home its demand for resumption of politics at Buet.

The pro-Awami League student body told a press conference at Dhaka University in the afternoon that student politics at Buet would be systematic, modern, and it would be based on knowledge, logic, information, and theory.

On Monday, the High Court stayed a 2019 order through which Buet banned political organisations and their activities on its campus.

Buet authorities gave the order after a group of Chhatra League men murdered second-year student Abrar Fahad inside a dorm.

Unrest at the country's top engineering university began on Friday, hours after a group of Chhatra League leaders gathered on Buet premises late at night.

Students have been demanding that Buet student and Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi be expelled from the university and Prof Mizanur Rahman be removed from the post of director of the Directorate of Students' Welfare for what they said was his failure to keep the campus free from politics.

OPEN LETTER TO PM

Addressing Sheikh Hasina as their guardian, the students requested her to stand beside them.

"Honourable Prime Minister, our earnest appeal to you is to implement the dream that the greatest Bangali of all time, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, dreamed about the Buet, the policy that he adopted. Keep Buet out of student politics, even amending the law is needed," the letter stated.

The students requested the premier to visit their campus, saying, "We want to show you that Buet, which is free from student politics, has become an ideal campus for students over the last few years. We promise you that we will leave behind the world's other leading universities in technology very soon. We, your children, are waiting for your help.'"

In the letter, they also mentioned the negative aspects of student politics.

Vowing to resist fundamentalism together, they said the Buet campus without student politics is the most secure and education-friendly in the world.

BCL BRIEFING

While reading out the written statement at the press conference, BCL President Saddam said politics at Buet would be free from session jam, ragging-bullying, trade, killing, and terrorism.

"Student politics at Buet has been banned for five years. At this time, religious extremism has raised its head. Fundamentalism and militancy have found their safe haven. The great Independence and Victory Days of the Bangalis have been ignored. Students have been prevented from remembering the Father of the Nation. Students' constitutional right to move, express opinions, assemble, and organise has been severely curtailed. A discriminatory, violent, and divisive social structure has been introduced... which is not acceptable in any way," he said.

He added that the Buet authority irrelevantly, forcibly, and autocratically cancelled the residency of Buet student Imtiaz on March 29 over trifles.

"Today is a historic day in the history of student politics in the country," Saddam said, congratulating Buet students, and said Buet students will not be guided by the leadership imposed by the Centre in traditional student politics.

Later, Saddam announced a four-point programme for the 'systematic resumption' of student politics at the institution.