Quota system protest: Agricultural univ students block Agargaon road

Student of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University blocked the road in near their university in the capital's Agargaon in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Witnesses said the students started gathering in the campus after the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld till further order the High Court verdict that restored 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children.

They later marched and blocked the Begum Rokeya Sarani around 1:00pm, said Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-E-Bangla Police Station.

"Additional police forces were deployed in the area and we are observing the situation carefully," he said.

The blockade has created huge tailback in the nearby areas. Many took to the social media to caution others to avoid the road.