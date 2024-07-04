Govt jobs: HC order restoring quota for freedom fighters' children upheld for now

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld the High Court verdict that restored 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in ninth to 13th grades of government jobs till further order.

The apex court asked the government to submit a leave to appeal petition with this court after the full text of the HC verdict is released.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order during hearing of a petition filed by the government seeking stay on the HC judgement.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children.

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government while Motaher Hossain Sazu argued for the writ petitioners during hearing today.