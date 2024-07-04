Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:45 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt jobs: HC order restoring quota for freedom fighters' children upheld for now

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:03 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:45 PM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld the High Court verdict that restored 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in ninth to 13th grades of government jobs till further order.

The apex court asked the government to submit a leave to appeal petition with this court after the full text of the HC verdict is released.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Anti-quota demos rage on across the country
Read more

Anti-quota demos rage on across the country

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order during hearing of a petition filed by the government seeking stay on the HC judgement.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children.

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government while Motaher Hossain Sazu argued for the writ petitioners during hearing today.

Related topic:
Bangladesh 2018 quota reform movementBangladesh quota system in public jobsBangladesh High Court ruling on quota system in public jobsfreedom fighter quota in govt jobs
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Protest by students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology demanding reform of the quota system in government service.

A rebirth of the quota reform movement?

3w ago
Dhaka University students stage protest against quota reinstatement

DU students stage protest against return of quota

3w ago
Anti-quota demos rage on across the country

Anti-quota demos rage on across the country

13h ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

কোটা বাতিল আন্দোলন: শিক্ষার্থীদের আটকাতে ঢাবি হলের সামনে ছাত্রলীগের অবস্থান

শিক্ষার্থীরা জানিয়েছেন সকাল থেকেই বিভিন্ন হলের সামনে অবস্থান নিয়েছেন ছাত্রলীগের নেতাকর্মীরা।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘প্রধানমন্ত্রী উত্থাপন করেছেন অভিযোগ হিসেবে, সেগুলোর জবাব বহুবার দিয়েছি, এখানে ডায়ালগের কী আছে?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification