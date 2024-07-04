Some BCL men barring DU students from joining quota system protest

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League were "on alert" to prevent at various halls in Dhaka University this morning to prevent students from joining a protest demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular that abolished the quota system in public service.

They took positions at the entrance of different halls, barring students from joining the protest, reports our DU correspondent.

Visiting Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall, our correspondent found that a group of BCL men, led by Asaduzzaman Forid, joint secretary of the hall unit of DU Chhatra League, and were barring students from joining the protest.

At Surja Sen Hall, another group of BCL men locked the gate from inside.

When asked, BCL leader Forid told The Daily Star that they were on alert at the hall to prevent the anti-quota demonstration.

BCL sources said there was a directive from the student wing's high-ups to prevent the anti-quota demonstration.

Mazharul Kabir Shayan, president of DU BCL, told The Daily Star that there was no such direction from the party to prevent the protestors and that they would look into it if this was indeed happening.

Meanwhile, the anti-quota demonstrators started a procession from Central Library area around 11:45am.

A protestor, wishing not to be named, said the obstruction would only intensify their demonstration.