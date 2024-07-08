Quota protest: RU students block tracks on Dhaka-Rajshahi rail route

North zone's rail link suspended

Hundreds of students from Rajshahi University blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi railway line today to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The protest began with a procession from the university's Paris Road. It then moved around various academic buildings before reaching the railway line, which they blocked at 11:30am, adjacent to the university.

Ahasan Ullah Bhuiyan, chief operating superintendent of Railway West Zone, said the rail line blockade has halted railway connections between the north zone and the rest of the country.

Photo: Star

Aman Ullah Khan, the coordinator of the quota reform movement, said, "We will continue our movement without causing any damage to state property."

The development comes as anti-quota protests intensified across the country in the last couple of days.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court decided to uphold until further order the June 5 High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system after terming illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished it.