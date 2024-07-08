Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 8, 2024 01:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 01:46 PM

Bangladesh

Quota protest: RU students block tracks on Dhaka-Rajshahi rail route

North zone's rail link suspended
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 8, 2024 01:19 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 01:46 PM
Photo: Star

Hundreds of students from Rajshahi University blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi railway line today to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The protest began with a procession from the university's Paris Road. It then moved around various academic buildings before reaching the railway line, which they blocked at 11:30am, adjacent to the university.

Bangladesh student protests demanding quota reforms
Reforming the quota system is long overdue

Ahasan Ullah Bhuiyan, chief operating superintendent of Railway West Zone, said the rail line blockade has halted railway connections between the north zone and the rest of the country.

Photo: Star

Aman Ullah Khan, the coordinator of the quota reform movement, said, "We will continue our movement without causing any damage to state property."

The development comes as anti-quota protests intensified across the country in the last couple of days.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court decided to uphold until further order the June 5 High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system after terming illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished it.

Student protest against quota system reinstatementstudents protest against quota systemfreedom fighter quota in govt jobsBangladesh public service
