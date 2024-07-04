Quota system protest: Students block Shahbagh intersection again

Several hundred students blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital again around 12:20pm today in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The protesters gathered in front of Dhaka University's Central Library gate around 11:30am chanting slogans and later started a procession through different roads of the campus.

This is the third consecutive day that students have gathered at Shahbagh to protest the High Court's recent ruling to restore the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in government jobs.

Earlier today, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the HC verdict till further order.

There was intense traffic congestion on the roads between Bangla Motor and Shahbagh, Shahbagh and Science Lab, and Shahbagh and Kakrail due to the students' action.