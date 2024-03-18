US library excusing overdue book fees in exchange for cat photos

This initiative, named “Felines for Fee Forgiveness!” is part of the library’s cat-themed month of March “Meawness” celebrations.

The Worcester Public Library in Worcester, Massachusetts is accepting photographs, drawings, and magazine clippings of cats as fees for late, lost, or damaged books. This initiative, named "Felines for Fee Forgiveness!" is part of the library's cat-themed month of March "Meawness" celebrations.

The celebrations aim to bring everyone back to the library system of seven branches by allowing them to have their library cards reactivated with no financial barrier to restore some of its missing resources and move past the sparse, solitary days of the pandemic and reestablish libraries as vibrant community spaces.

Within a few days of the launch of the programme, hundreds of books were returned, most of which were lost during the pandemic, and library cards were reactivated. Multiple postings of random cat photographs have been seen on the library's Facebook page, and photographs and drawings have been pinned on a growing "cat wall" in the main building.

In an interview, Jason Homer, the executive director of the library, shared that pictures or drawings of any cat, or in fact, any creature will do. "We take a lot of honorary cats," he said. "Any ungovernable animal."

According to local news media, so far the response has Homer "feline good."