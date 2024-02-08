Meet BRAC University's pawsitively un-fur-gettable feline scholar, Bhapacat

In a whisker-twitching turn of events that has left both the feline and academic communities amazed, a cat has been bestowed a student community pet ID. No name seems more fitting than "Bhapacat", as her white and brown fur closely resembles a delicious and steaming bhapapitha.

Do not be fooled; despite being an adorable little ball, Bhapacat exudes utmost professionalism on campus. As the purr-fect embodiment of higher education aspirations, she has wasted no time in making her presence felt on campus. Decked in pint-sized, custom-made collars and dresses gifted by students, Bhapacat gracefully strolls into classrooms, embodying true scholarly elegance. Her talents extend beyond the academic realm; she's a pro at navigating BRACU's beautiful new campus, mastering its escalators with feline finesse.

While a few sceptics question the wisdom of a feline infiltrating the hallowed halls of higher education, others argue that Bhapacat's presence injects a much-needed dose of whimsy into the often stressful university environment. Advocates of Bhapacat's academic escapades highlight her role in boosting campus morale, with students reporting increased happiness levels and decreased stress-induced hair loss.

Photo: Collected / Lachi Mo Lala

The buzz surrounding Bhapacat, they reveal, isn't just about her adorable fluffiness but her soon-to-arrive kittens. This news has sparked students to form an animal welfare group, recognising the diverse canine and feline population in the university's vicinity. While the ID card around her neck was very cute, it seemed to be making her uncomfortable. Thus, the students decided to take it off her.

Bhapacat's intellectual contributions to group discussions reportedly include insightful meows, strategic napping techniques, and the occasional swatting of pens for added dramatic effect.

Only time will tell whether Bhapacat's academic pursuits lead to groundbreaking discoveries or if this is simply a plot to establish feline supremacy (not that anyone would mind a cat-led world). For now, as the campus remains abuzz with excitement, we can only hope Bhapacat finds the comfiest spot to birth her kittens, along with a steady supply of cat food and the cutest, cleanest water bowls.

