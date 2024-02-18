Two BRAC University students serving affordable, homemade khichuri near campus

Finding affordable lunch near one's university is a struggle faced by many university students. Long commutes and hectic class schedules can be very straining, and having healthy food to recharge is a dire necessity. Facing such problems themselves, Mehrian Mohsin Adrita and Estiak Ahmed Saikat, two sixth-semester students from BRAC Business School took the initiative to provide healthy food to fellow students and founded SavoryKitchen, located near the pocket gate of BRAC University's new campus.

Speaking with The Daily Star, SavoryKitchen co-founder Mehrian Mohsin Adrita talked about how the initiative came to be.

"Earlier this semester, we went to the pocket gate and saw that there weren't any good lunch options on the adjacent road. Many students have classes six days a week, and there seems to be a lack of healthy and affordable food options, especially for lunch. I just thought about the kind of food I would like and the amount I could afford, and that's when my business partner Saikat and I made the rather instant decision to start SavoryKitchen."

Of course, student-run businesses always come with the added struggle of balancing academics. Such is the case for Adrita and Saikat. "To be very honest, maintaining academics alongside this has been very difficult. It's been really hard trying to maintain regular attendance, studying for quizzes and assignments alongside managing this business, but I try to give as much time as I can after my classes. Saikat has been doing most of the running around, while I focus on serving and idea gathering," said Adrita.

"I usually set out from home around 8 AM, then after managing everything and buying supplies for the next day I return home around 11 PM. One day I even fell asleep with my dinner plate in my hand, I was so exhausted. I can barely have breakfast and lunch and most days I only have dinner. It's the same for Saikat. He also leaves home around 8 AM and on some days he reaches home around 1 AM. "

Despite the hardships, they persevere in their noble cause and have received tremendous support from their friends and family. "So far, our family members and friends have been helping a lot with our business. At my home, we prepare the khichuri and complementary morich bhorta, and the chicken and egg curries are made at Saikat's house. Usually, my mother prepares the khichuri while my father helps with the bhorta."

While their families help with preparing the food, their friends have been there for them providing emotional and extra support in their endeavor. "Saikat's cousin helps us regularly with the day-to-day work. And our friends help us a lot, they give us company and help with serving and cleaning. Often, they make sure we are also fed in case we forget to have our lunch," added Adrita.

Saikat and Adrita's story serves as an inspiration for students looking to start their own businesses besides academics. Despite the usual tribulations which come with being undergrad students, they work hard to provide a safe and healthy eating outlet for other students. Even though they are only at the beginning of this journey, the response and support they have received have made all the hard work worthwhile.

"The day we went viral was only our second day, and since then we've felt really happy with the constant appreciation and positive feedback we've gotten. After that, more students and even faculty members have visited us and praised the quality and affordability of our food. All the compliments and support have been overwhelming, and it feels good to know that our family and friends are really proud of our growth."

As of now, SavoryKitchen serves affordable, homemade egg khichuri and chicken khichuri. However, they are planning to add breakfast items and more snacks in the future.