Rittique Basak
Mon Feb 19, 2024 05:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 05:42 PM

Falgun and Puja celebrations at BRAC University

Photo: Bokhtiar Rahman Foysal / BRAC University Computer Club (BUCC)

BRAC university's new campus awakened to the joyful harmony of Falgun and Saraswati Puja. This year, students could celebrate to the fullest, with access to sufficient space to unite and celebrate. Stalls selling treats, artwork, and handcrafted items were a highlight of the celebrations.

Photo: Bokhtiar Rahman Foysal / BRAC University Computer Club (BUCC)

Dressed in traditional attire, students come together in excitement and laughter. Happy conversations about the day's significance, blessings, and shared cultural heritage filled the air.

Photo: Bokhtiar Rahman Foysal / BRAC University Computer Club (BUCC)

Rittique Basak is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from BRAC University.

