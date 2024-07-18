Off Campus
Campus Desk
Thu Jul 18, 2024 02:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 02:26 PM

Off Campus

BRAC University students request urgent medical assistance at campus

Campus Desk
Photos: Collected

Several hundred BRAC University (BRACU) students are stuck inside their campus, and many of them are currently in need of urgent medical assistance. 

According to witnesses at BRACU and in the area, students took to the streets earlier today at around 10:30 am in front of the campus' main gate. Police later arrived at the scene and clashed with the students. While the students were initially able to hold their ground, they were later chased back inside the campus by the police. 

As per student accounts, the police threw tear gas inside the campus gates and fired rubber bullets. Several students were injured in these incidents as well as the clashes that took place earlier in the day.

Students have now taken shelter inside the campus, but are in need of urgent medical assistance. The medical facilities at the campus are at capacity. Students are unable to leave the campus gates at the moment due to police presence blocking them. 

