BRACU alumni-led startup redefining possibilities underwater

DuboTech – a deep tech startup led by a group of BRAC University alumni, specialising in cutting-edge underwater technology – has developed ground-breaking ideas that will shape the future of underwater technology and bring innovative solutions.

DuboTech aims to provide innovative solutions by commercialising the use of underwater automated technology or autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), which are unmanned and thus, safer and more convenient for staying underwater for prolonged periods.

The Managing Director and CEO of this venture is Nayem Hossain Saikat. DuboTech remains at the centre of innovation due to the technological expertise of its Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Sayantan Roy. Md Mahfujul Haque Shourov, Chief Operating Officer; Abrar Ehsan Nihal, Chief Designer; Simanto Shahriar Dhrubo, Chief Procurement Officer; Soumik Hasan Shranto, Chief Marketing Officer; ATM Masum Billah, Chief R&D Officer; Zihadul Karim Xenon, Chief Business Officer; and Motaqabbir Rahman Efti, Principal Software Developer, are also working on the team, committed to expanding the boundaries of what is possible underwater.

The goal of DuboTech is to make life efficient, safer, and easier, especially when it concerns underwater research and other industrial purposes. DuboTech offers services that include ship inspection – where the AUV can quickly check ship hulls for damage and enhance port efficiency, pipeline inspection – where the AUV can detect leaks or damages in underwater pipelines to keep critical infrastructure safe, and infrastructure inspection to examine underwater supports for signs of erosion or damage, ensuring the stability of vital structures.

DuboTech offers rapid, live reports for quick decision-making through its seamless control panel. The panel also gives users access to past reports and project data. Clients can double their inspection speed, reduce expenses by up to 60 percent, and put safety first with DuboTech.

DuboTech has also recently appeared on Shark Tank Bangladesh – the Bangladeshi instalment of the Shark Tank franchise – where they managed to reach a wider audience by showcasing the AUV's expert solutions. DuboTech ended up securing a massive investment of BDT 50 lakh and even got access to more resources and facilities in exchange for 10 percent equity.

More than just a business, DuboTech is a brilliant example of efficiency, safety, and innovation. They are redefining the future of marine exploration and truly finding underwater possibilities with their in-house technologies and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Rittique Basak is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from BRAC University.