BRAC University VC speaks at African Marketing Confederation Forum

BRAC University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ferhat Anwar, delivered a keynote address at the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Forum 2024, an important gathering of marketing professionals from Africa and around the world. Prof. Ferhat, who is also the President of the Asia Marketing Federation, spoke on the theme "Brand Resilience Amidst Economic Uncertainty".

In his speech, titled "Building a Global Marketing Community: The Role of Unified Associations", Prof. Ferhat emphasised the need for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among marketing professionals. He stressed that unified associations can help create a strong community, allowing marketers to share insights and develop innovative solutions to adapt to changing market conditions.

"Unified associations strengthen our global marketing community," Prof. Ferhat stated. "They allow us to draw on different perspectives and work together to build resilience in a constantly changing market."

The AMC Forum featured leading marketing figures, including Hermawan Kartajaya, President of the World Marketing Association, and Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs at Hollard Ghana. Discussions focused on brand resilience, innovation, and achieving marketing success during economic uncertainty. The event included engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities, providing attendees with practical insights to navigate current industry challenges.

Prof. Ferhat will continue the conversation on global marketing networks at the upcoming "Marketing Wars: Episode 6.0 and Beyond" in the Philippines in November, which will combine the 4th World Marketing Forum and the 53rd National Marketing Conference.