BRAC University partners with Grameenphone for research and career development

BRAC University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grameenphone, Bangladesh's leading telecommunications provider, to initiate a partnership focused on advancing education, research, and career development.

The partnership will strengthen research, education, and career preparation through meaningful collaboration. By launching joint research projects, training initiatives, and workshops, the collaboration aims to drive innovation and enhance academic excellence. Knowledge-sharing events, including lectures, seminars, and conferences, will connect students, academics, and industry leaders, creating a dynamic exchange of ideas.

Students will gain specialised training in high-demand fields such as engineering, technology, science, and business, equipping them with critical skills for the future. The institutions will also align on CSR initiatives supporting Bangladesh's sustainable development goals, while Grameenphone's campus engagements will offer practical career development insights, industry exposure, and branding opportunities – bridging the academic and professional spheres.

The signing ceremony was held on the university's Merul Badda campus on October 29. Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Dr David Dowland, Registrar; Professor Mujibul Haque, Associate Dean (Acting Dean) of BRAC Business School; Dr Sadia Hamid Kazi, Chairperson of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Khairul Basher, Director of Communications; and Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director of Student Life, represented the university.

The telecommunications company was represented by Sayeda Tahya Hossain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Zahiduz Zaman, a BRAC University alumni and Head of Digital Channel & Distribution, and Ashfaque Hossain, Employer Brand Expert.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, "Collaborations like this enable BRAC University to transform the educational experience, integrating real-world industry insights directly into our academic programmes. By joining forces with Grameenphone, we're empowering our students with skills that not only meet industry standards but set new benchmarks for innovation and leadership in the rapidly evolving job market."

Dr David Dowland underscored the partnership's importance, stating, "This is an invaluable opportunity for us to equip our students with the skills needed to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Today's MoU represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide holistic, career-oriented education."

Sayeda Tahya Hossain emphasised on Grameenphone's dedication to the nation's progress, saying, "We are committed to contributing to the country's development by fostering young talent. The next generation brings fresh ideas and energy that are essential to the industry's evolution."