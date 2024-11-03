BRAC University partners with Nigella World to launch Bangladesh’s first blockchain academy

BRAC University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish technology firm Nigella World to establish Bangladesh's first blockchain academy. This collaboration aims to build a skilled workforce in blockchain technology, with initial applications targeting advancements in agriculture and finance.

The MoU was signed at BRAC University's Merul Badda campus by Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, and Fatih EKE, Group Chairman of Nigella World. The blockchain academy will provide specialised training for both students and faculty, positioning BRAC University as a regional leader in blockchain education and technology innovation.

Blockchain, a decentralised and secure digital ledger technology, enables immutable data storage and is widely recognised for its applications in cryptocurrency. Beyond digital currency, blockchain's potential spans various industries by ensuring data integrity and reducing reliance on intermediaries. The new academy's programmes will focus on real-world applications, starting with agriculture, where blockchain can streamline operations, boost data accuracy, and enhance supply chain transparency through BRAC Enterprises.

"Through this academy, we're preparing a new generation to lead with cutting-edge technology, supporting Bangladesh's advancement in the global digital economy," said Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar.

Nigella World, initially known for its work in agriculture, launched its blockchain suite in early 2024, including platforms such as Nigella Chain, Explorer, Wallet, and Stake. Fatih EKE, Group Chairman of Nigella World, emphasised the technology's potential to revolutionise industries and support fair trade by minimising traditional middlemen in the supply chain.

"I am confident that the young minds of Bangladesh can elevate their futures by mastering blockchain technology, bridging skill gaps in this rapidly evolving field," said Fatih EKE.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures from BRAC University, including Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Professor Mohammad Mahboob Rahman, Treasurer; Dr David Dowland, Registrar; Professor Mahbubul Alam Majumdar, Dean of the School of Data and Sciences; Sadia Hamid Kazi, Chairperson of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Ariful Islam, Chief Financial Officer; Khairul Basher, Director of the Office of Communications; and Professor Md Sadek Ferdous of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, who is also a government adviser on blockchain technology. Senior officials from BRAC Enterprises were also in attendance, including Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Senior Director. Additionally, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Secretary General of the D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Nigella World Adviser Laura Acar, joined the event.

With this initiative, BRAC University and Nigella World are positioning Bangladesh at the forefront of blockchain education in South Asia, paving the way for robust advancements in digital and economic growth.