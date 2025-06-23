Noticeboard
Mon Jun 23, 2025 07:32 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 07:39 PM

Most Viewed

Noticeboard
Noticeboard

Scholastica celebrates A level graduation ceremony

Mon Jun 23, 2025 07:32 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 07:39 PM
Mon Jun 23, 2025 07:32 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 07:39 PM
Scholastica A level graduation ceremony

With great enthusiasm and festivity, Scholastica's A level graduation ceremony was held on June 22 at the STM Hall. A total of 252 students received their graduation certificates this year.

The Uttara Senior Campus ceremony was held under the theme "Embracing the Future". The event's Chief Guest was Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). The Principal of Uttara Senior Campus, Farah Sophia Ahmed, and the Head of Academic Affairs, Ms Sabina Mustafa, also addressed the gathering.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among the 129 graduating students at this campus, 12 received 'Honours', 10 received 'High Honours' and 8 were awarded subject-specific excellence certificates. Two of the graduating students, Jannatul Ferdous Rohene and Saifa Ibnat, delivered speeches reflecting on their experiences.

At the Mirpur Campus, the Chief Guest was Professor Emeritus Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam, Department of English, University of Dhaka. The Principal of Mirpur Campus, Nurun Nahar Mazumdar, and Senior Academic Supervisor Tanweera Khatoon, also delivered speeches. From the 123 graduating students at the Mirpur Campus, 14 received 'Honours' and 11 received 'High Honours' certificates. Student representatives MD Samiu Hossain and Shreyoshi Sharbojoya delivered speeches on behalf of their peers.

Throughout the events, students lit up the stage with captivating cultural performances — music, dance, and recitations that kept the audience engaged and inspired. The ceremonies drew a vibrant crowd of parents, teachers, students, and staff.

Related topic:
CampusScholastica
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Is accessibility an afterthought at our university campuses?

5d ago

Scholastica Inter-School Theatre Festival 2019

6y ago
Inside of a restroom at Dhaka University

The sorry state of washrooms at Dhaka University

5d ago

Appointments for US student visa halted

3w ago
Mehedi Hasan Marof

Mehedi Marof’s journey to one of America’s top journalism fellowships

6d ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে