Scholastica celebrates A level graduation ceremony

With great enthusiasm and festivity, Scholastica's A level graduation ceremony was held on June 22 at the STM Hall. A total of 252 students received their graduation certificates this year.

The Uttara Senior Campus ceremony was held under the theme "Embracing the Future". The event's Chief Guest was Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). The Principal of Uttara Senior Campus, Farah Sophia Ahmed, and the Head of Academic Affairs, Ms Sabina Mustafa, also addressed the gathering.

Among the 129 graduating students at this campus, 12 received 'Honours', 10 received 'High Honours' and 8 were awarded subject-specific excellence certificates. Two of the graduating students, Jannatul Ferdous Rohene and Saifa Ibnat, delivered speeches reflecting on their experiences.

At the Mirpur Campus, the Chief Guest was Professor Emeritus Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam, Department of English, University of Dhaka. The Principal of Mirpur Campus, Nurun Nahar Mazumdar, and Senior Academic Supervisor Tanweera Khatoon, also delivered speeches. From the 123 graduating students at the Mirpur Campus, 14 received 'Honours' and 11 received 'High Honours' certificates. Student representatives MD Samiu Hossain and Shreyoshi Sharbojoya delivered speeches on behalf of their peers.

Throughout the events, students lit up the stage with captivating cultural performances — music, dance, and recitations that kept the audience engaged and inspired. The ceremonies drew a vibrant crowd of parents, teachers, students, and staff.