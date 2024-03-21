All Out! brings the thrill of cricket to the world of manga

Bangladesh loves cricket. Friendly series, international tournaments, popular franchise — you name it, whenever any form of popular cricket is live, fans find themselves glued to sports channels at home and even on the streets. This fascination for the game is generational, to say the least, and shows no signs of ceasing any time soon.

Embodying our collective love for the game, All Out!, an action-packed cricket manga by Source? hit the shelves last month. The first of its kind, All Out! is written and drawn by Faiaz Ishrak, the editor of Source Comics. It is set in a post-nuclear world where humanity is split into two factions — one that lives on planet Earth while the other lives on Mars. The frequent conflicts between the aren't resolved through warfare or violence — instead, they settle the score through competitive sport.

The story follows Ron, a fast bowler, and his makeshift team of six players after they receive a high-stakes challenge from the Martians over a game of cricket. For team Earth, their most sacred cricket stadium is at stake, uniting them for a common cause.

As a shounen manga, All Out! is quick to set up a tense battle atmosphere from the get-go. The stone-cold introduction of the antagonist forces is quickly rebutted with the unwavering spirit of those representing team Earth. However, the balance keeps shifting to the Martians' side as they continue to put up an intimidating score in their first innings. While the bowling side does manage to pull things back to their sides on several occasions, they are predominantly left at wits end.

All Out! is, at its core, also a comedic story, and the light-hearted moments are all superbly placed within the otherwise-distressing narrative. Chibi caricatures and clever pop culture references are laden throughout the manga which contribute to the overall comic relief.

But one of the most striking aspects of All Out! lies in the presentation, both in terms of aesthetics and quality. Any manga enthusiast and collector will be bound to appreciate the print quality of the volume and how well the art style builds the reading experience. While most of the background is simple, some of the double-page spreads contain highly detailed artworks that engross the reader and offer a welcome shift in dynamics.

All Out! is a testament to the diverse range of content our country boasts that can potentially be translated into media like manga. Its unique shounen-esque spin on the sport we all know and love, is a breath of fresh air into our local comic scene. If you're a cricket or manga fan, this is definitely something you should consider getting your hands on!