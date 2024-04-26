Tigresses’ focus only on cricket

Cricket
Most Viewed

Bangladesh women's cricket team players celebrate after sealing the Twenty20 series over Pakistan. Photo: BCB

Both Bangladesh and India women's cricket teams are training through the intense heat wave sweeping across the country in preparation for their five-match Twenty20 series, beginning in Sylhet on Sunday.

The two teams last faced off in a bilateral series in Bangladesh in 2023 and it ended in controversial manner with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur accusing the local umpires of making biased decisions after the Tigresses drew the ODI series 1-1 with a nail-biting tie in the third ODI.

Tigresses' star off-spinner Nahida Akter Said that the team was not focusing on controversy.

"We are not thinking of those [incidents]. All we are thinking of is how to play good cricket and win," Nahida said.

Although the heat in the Sylhet region has been less brutal compared to other parts of the country, still the weather poses a challenge for both teams.

Nahida, however, said that they are not concerned with the heat and are trying adjust to the conditions.

"Obviously everyone is suffering in the heat but as professional players, we can't focus on that. What I would say is that since coming here [in Sylhet] from Dhaka, we have been trying to adjust and that's what we have to do. We are not concerned about it and our focus is on the game," Nahida said.

The Tigresses' last series against Australia did not go according to plan and now the team wants to regain their groove with an eye on the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

"We are preparing well going into the series. Yesterday and today our batters prepared well and the bowlers too did their sessions."

cricketBangladesh v India Women's T20 seriesNahida Akter
