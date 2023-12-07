Nahida, Fargana shortlisted for ICC player of the month award

Cricket
Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque and Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal have been named as candidates for the ICC women's player of the month award for the month of November 2023. Photo: ICC

Bangladesh cricketers Nahida Akter and Fargana Hoque have been shortlisted for the ICC women's player of the month award for November 2023 today.

The duo earned the nomination on the back of their performances in Bangladesh's ODI series triumph against Pakistan at home in November.

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who also took part in the series, is the third candidate alongside the two Bangladeshis.

Nahida, a left-arm spinner, took seven wickets in the three-match series against Pakistan at an average of 14.14 and was adjudged the player of the series.

Nahida bowled the all-important Super Over in the second ODI and conceded just seven runs while taking two wickets as the Tigresses won the match to keep the series alive.

In the final match, she picked up 3-26 as the hosts won the series 2-1.

Fargana, a top-order batter, was the highest run-getter in the series with 110 runs at an average of 36.66, with a highest score of 62, which she hit in the series deciding third ODI.

ICC also announced the three candidates for the men's player of the month award for November - Australia's Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and India's Mohammed Shami.

