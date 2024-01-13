Textile, RMG machinery expo begins in Dhaka Feb 1

Over 1,000 machinery makers of 32 countries are expected to join the 18th Dhaka International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition

The 18th edition of the Dhaka International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition (DTG)-2024 will begin in the capital on February 1.

Over 1,000 machinery manufacturers from 32 countries are expected to participate in the four-day show to offer complete machinery solutions for the garment and textile sector businesses.

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) is organising the "Dhaka International Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition"(DTG) since 2004 in association with Chan Chao International Co Ltd, Taiwan and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd, Hong Kong, according to a statement from the BTMA.

The exhibition, which will take place at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), aims to encourage local entrepreneurs to invest in textile and garment sector and introduce them with state-of-the-art technologies of the textile and garment sector.

Overseas manufacturers of textile and garment machineries and apparel accessories are expected to showcase their products in the exhibition.

The exhibition will offer a unique opportunity for the local textile and apparel manufacturers to meet their global suppliers of the latest machinery under an umbrella, the organisers said.

The exhibition will remain open to all from 12pm to 8pm every day until February 4.