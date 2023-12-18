Telcos bring more IoT solutions for daily concerns

People often stress over if they left their gas stove on after leaving home in fear of potential accidents, such as a fire breaking out while they are at work.

Also, at times they come to realise that their car's fuel tank is nearly empty only after setting out.

To address these concerns, mobile operators in Bangladesh are introducing a series of Internet of Things (IoT) aimed at providing solutions.

The new range of smart devices allows users to remotely monitor and control a number of appliances at home or the office as well as various features in their vehicles.

This is also a part of a strategic move by telecom operators to diversify their services by delving into the realm of IoT, which extends beyond traditional voice and data offerings.

By introducing this range of IoT solutions, the operators aim to address various concerns with smart home and office solutions while there are plans for industrial applications in the future.

Three private mobile network operators -- Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink -- have already announced the launch of these products.

Grameenphone yesterday launched 8 types of IoT solutions and an app that enables users to control and operate the associated devices under the brand name Alo.

The country's top network operator had previously introduced other IoT solutions, such asits digital livestock managementand home securitysolutions.

Starting December 26, customers can pre-book the new devices from Grameenphone Experience Centers in Dhaka and Chattogram.

"As we unveil our latest suite of IoT products today [Sunday],we commence a journey to redefine the future of our digital lifestyle in Bangladesh," said Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman at an unveiling ceremony at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

"Looking at a future dominated by smart devices, AI and connectivity, we must realise that the time is now for us to embark on a journey to make lives safer, healthier and happier with the help of connected technology," he added.

The devices include vehicle tracking systems, remote controlled sockets and switches, gas and smoke detectors, and more.

These products will ensure smart home, office and transportation solutions under the umbrella of Alo's IoT solutions.

All these devices with advanced features can be connected through a single app, ensuring maximum convenience for users, Grameenphone said in a statement.

Officials of Grameenphone said the devices were manufactured by third parties exclusively for the top network operator while the related app was built by in-house software engineers.

By seamlessly integrating technology into daily life, Grameenphone aims to enhance peace of mind and convenience for individuals managing household responsibilities while away from home, they said.

"Our smart home, office and transportation systems are here to introduce a new era of interconnected intelligence and service excellence," said Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer of Grameenphone.

The new products are priced between Tk 2,800 to Tk 7,000.

Earlier, Banglalink introduced its vehicle tracking service, allowing users to track their vehicle from distant locations or even switch it on and off through SMS or a related mobile app.

"Currently, our portfolio features an IoT-based vehicle tracking service, presenting a significant partnership opportunity for technology firms and startups to fulfil their demand for such services," said Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink.

Furthermore, Banglalink provides secure connectivity for IoT-enabled utility metres, including electric, water, and gas meters.

"In line with our customer-centric approach, Banglalink is actively developing various IoT-based services scheduled for introduction by 2024," he added.

Meanwhile, Robi has been offering 24 types of IoT related products and services since September 2020.

"Our aim is to provide the best quality IoT solutions within affordable prices. Robi's IoT products have gained popularity because of their quality and diversified use cases," said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata.

According to Alam, players in the telecom industry are introducing these IoT solutions as a part of their commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

"This also enables us to diversify our portfolio. IoT solutions mainly gained popularity through the efforts of network operators around the world," he added.