Stocks end week higher

Turnover at the DSE rose nearly 13% to Tk 862 crore

The stock markets in Bangladesh ended in the positive territory today as most shares rose.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed at 6,273, up 17 points, or 0.28 percent, from a session earlier.

The DSES Index, which comprises Shariah-based companies, was almost flat at 1,360 while the DS30, the index representing blue-chip firms, was up 0.35 percent to 2,139.

Turnover, another major indicator of the market, rose nearly 13 percent to Tk 862 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the premier bourse in the country 197 advanced, 139 declined, and 63 were unchanged.

The Caspi, the broad index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, added 54 points, or 0.31 percent, to close the session at 18,005.

The bourse in the port city saw shares worth Tk 11.92 crore changing hands, down 11.35 percent from Tk 13.45 crore a session ago.

Of the securities, 120 rose, 96 fell and 38 did not see any movement.