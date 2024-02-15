Business
DSE’s turnover tumbles again as investors wait by the sidelines

Dhaka Stock Exchange turnover

Daily turnover, which measures the total volume of shares traded, fell for the fourth day in a row yesterday as investors have adopted a wait and see approach to gauge market trends.

Major indices of the stock market in Bangladesh also fell with the DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), having declined by 0.55 percent to close at 6,336 points.

Similarly, the DS30, an index comprising blue-chip stocks, dropped by 0.70 percent to hit 2,159 points while the DSES, which represents shariah-compliant companies, dipped by 0.63 percent to 1,398 points.

Meanwhile, the DSE's daily turnover nosedived to Tk 1,074 crore, down by some 8.4 percent from the previous session.

Of the issues traded at the country's premier bourse, 92 advanced, 250 declined and 54 closed unchanged.

Related topic:
DSEstock Bangladesh
