Dhaka stocks bounce back after falling five straight days

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today bounced back, snapping a five-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the key index of the country's prime bourse, added 35 points, or 0.57 percent, to end at 6,166.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, was up 0.19 percent to 1,343 while the DS30, which comprises blue-chip companies, closed at 2,106, up 0.41 percent.

Turnover was, however, down 13.4 percent to Tk 730 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the bourse, 176 advanced, 155 declined, and 65 did not see any fluctuations.

The Caspi, the main index at the Chittagong Stock Exchange, rose 49 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,645.

Among the issues, 110 rose, 107 retreated and 30 were unchanged. Turnover rose more than 78 percent to Tk 22.73 crore.