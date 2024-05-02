Remittance rises 21% in April

$2.04 billion came in the fourth month of the year

Remittance rose 21 percent year-on-year to $2.04 billion in April thanks to Eid-ul-Fitr, when money flow to Bangladesh usually rises.

Experts also gave the credit for the rise in remittance on the comparatively higher rates offered by some banks for US dollars.

April's receipts were also 2.31 percent higher than the previous month.

In March, $1.99 billion entered Bangladesh as remittance, Bangladesh Bank data showed.