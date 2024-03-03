Business
Star Business Report
Sun Mar 3, 2024 06:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 06:37 PM

Business

Remittance hits eight-month high

In February, migrants sent home $2.16 billion, up 39% year-on-year
Bangladesh lacking in remittance earning compared to four South Asian countries

Migrant workers sent home $2.16 billion in February, posting a 39 percent year-on-year jump, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

February's figure was the highest in eight months since July last year.

The country recorded $2.19 billion of remittance inflow in June last year, BB data showed.

A record number of Bangladeshi migrants -- 13.05 lakh, went abroad for jobs in 2023, up from 11.35 lakh of the previous year.

This year's February had 29 days due to leap year, which was another reason for the rise in the remittance inflow.

push notification