Business
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 05:20 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:13 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Remittance hits four-month high

Migrant workers sent home $1.98 billion in October
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 1, 2023 05:20 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 06:13 PM
Remittance flow to Bangladesh

Migrant workers sent home $1.98 billion in October, the highest in four months, central bank figures showed today.

It was also up nearly 30 percent from the receipts in the same month last year when remittance brought $1.53 billion.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

More than 11.35 lakh Bangladeshis left the country for jobs abroad last year, nearly double the 6.17 lakh migrant workers who flew to other countries the previous year.

However, the remittance has not received as much fillip as expected since a higher dollar rate in the informal market moved them away from the banking system when it comes to sending money to their beneficiaries in Bangladesh.  

Migrant workers sent $21.61 billion in 2022-23, which was $21.03 billion a year ago, Bangladesh Bank data showed.

Related topic:
remittancemigrant workersremittance inflow
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Remittance flow to Bangladesh

Remittance plunged 21.47% in August

Remittance flow to Bangladesh

Remittance inflow falls 5.86% in July

human trafficking

Sold as cyber slaves

Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia

4 Bangladeshis arrested in Malaysia for running fake work-permit agency

How can we increase our remittance?

|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৯০৩

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৩৫৫ জন মারা গেলেন।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন পেঁয়াজ না ওঠা পর্যন্ত একমাস কষ্ট করতে হবে: বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে