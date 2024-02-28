$12.9b in remittances received in last 6 months

Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali today told the parliament from July to January of the current financial year (2023-24), the country received some $12.9 billion ($12, 900.63 million) in remittances.

The minister said this while responding to a tabled question from Independent MP Muhammad Saiful Islam.

Of the amount, $2,425.58 million came from the United Arab Emirates, $ 1,610.38 million from the United Kingdom, $1601.22 million from Saudi Arabia, $1332.63 million from the United States, and $900.26 million from Italy.

Replying to ruling Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiran, the minister said that in the first six months of the current fiscal year, some Tk 6.81 lakh crore were transacted through mobile financial services.

In response to the question of Independent lawmaker ABM Anisuzzaman, State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak said that 192 local and foreign companies have started business activities in 18 Hi-Tech parks operated by the government.

"Till now about Tk2150 crore has been invested from the private sector," Palak added.