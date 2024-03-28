Business
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 06:02 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 06:09 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Forex reserves fall by half a billion in a week

It hit $19.45 billion on March 27, down from $19.98 billion on March 20
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 06:02 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 06:09 PM
Bangladesh's forex reserves

Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves fell by $533.82 million in just a week due to a selling spree of the American greenback by the central bank to the commercial banks.

The reserves of foreign currencies stood at $19.45 billion as on March 27, down from $19.98 billion on March 20, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The growing inflow of remittance ahead of Eid and currency swap agreement with commercial banks introduced by the central bank failed to tackle the falling trend of forex reserves, industry insiders said.

The reserves were above $21 billion in the first week of March this year.

It went below $19 billion after the clearance of $1.35 billion Asian Clearing Union payment and the sales of US dollar to the commercial banks by the central bank. 

The banking watchdog has also continued selling US dollars from its reserves to settle import bills of state-run enterprises.

Related topic:
forex reservesForeign currency reserve of Bangladeshforex reserves of Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Why the US dollar is an optimal reserve currency for Bangladesh

Why the US dollar is an optimal reserve currency for Bangladesh

Wide gap in formal-informal exchange rates led to forex reserve slide: WB

Wide gap in formal-informal exchange rates led to forex reserve slide: WB

Forex reserves fall to $31.15 billion

Forex reserves fall further to $20.89 billion

Govt to ask IMF for 4.5b loan assistance

Strengthening taka leaves no impact on forex market

Forex reserve shrinks by $300 million in a week

ঢাবি ভর্তি পরীক্ষা
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভর্তি পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের (ঢাবি) ২০২৩-২৪ শিক্ষাবর্ষের সব ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ইউনেস্কোর ‘ট্রি অব পিস’ পুরস্কার বিষয়ে ইউনূস সেন্টারের বক্তব্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification