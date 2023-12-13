Business
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:39 PM

Most Viewed

Business

IMF, ADB loans to boost reserves in Dec: Bangladesh Bank

IMF will give $689 million, ADB $400 million and other sources $220 million
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:07 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:39 PM
IMF, ADB loans to boost reserves in Dec: Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves will increase in December as the country will receive $1.31 billion loans from various sources, including $689 million of the second tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, a top Bangladesh Bank official said today.

The Washington-based lender yesterday approved the second tranche, which is a part of the $4.7 billion IMF loan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The amount will be added to the forex reserves by December 15, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque said at a press briefing at the central bank headquarters in Dhaka today.

Besides the IMF loans, Bangladesh is going to receive $400 million from the Asian Development Bank next week, Haque said.

Within December this year, another $90 million will come from South Korea and an additional $130 million from other sources, he said.

As on December 6 this year, Bangladesh's forex reserves stood at $19.13 billion, as per the IMF manual.

Related topic:
IMF loan for BangladeshADB loan for Bangladeshforeign exchange reservesforex reserves of BangladeshBangladesh's Forex Reserves
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

IMF Loan to Bangladesh: IMF recommends calibrated monetary tightening, exchange rate flexibility

IMF recommends calibrated monetary tightening, exchange rate flexibility

8h ago

Will the IMF loan stop forex reserve depletion?

IMF $4.7B loan to Bangladesh: 2nd instalment of IMF’s $4.7b loan to Bangladesh

IMF loan conditions: Govt seeks lower reserve target

Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh | Forex reserves under pressure

Reserves drop below $30 billion

IMF loan to Bangladesh

IMF $4.5B Loan: Deputy MD to get a taste of Bangladesh

ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনা
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গ্যাসকাটার দিয়ে রেললাইনের ২০ ফুট কেটে ফেলে দুর্বৃত্তরা

দুষ্কৃতিকারীরা রাতের কোনো একসময় অ্যাসিটিলিন পদ্ধতিতে গ্যাসকাটার দিয়ে লাইন কেটে রাখে বলে ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ধারণা।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ডিসেম্বরে রিজার্ভ বাড়বে: বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification