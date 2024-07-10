Reserves come down to $20.46 billion after ACU payment

$1.42 billion of import bills for May and June were paid through Asian Clearing Union (ACU)

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves fell below $21 billion after the payment of $1.42 billion in import bills through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

The ACU payments for May and June were cleared this week, said a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank.

After the payment, reserves stood at $20.46 billion.

The forex reserves were at $21.78 billion as on June 30 this year, BB data showed.

The ACU is an arrangement for settling payments for intraregional transactions among eight countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The reserves data was calculated based on the formula of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).