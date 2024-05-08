DSE seeks knowledge from Nasdaq, Swedish stock exchange

Cooperation is sought for product development, technology upgradation, monitoring and financial literacy

Bangladesh's premier bourse Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has sought cooperation from leading global technology company Nasdaq and Swedish stock exchange Nasdaq Stockholm AB on product development, technology upgradation, monitoring of the stock market, surveillance and financial literacy.

On May 7, Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, DSE chairman, made the call in a meeting with Roland Chai, president of European market services at Nasdaq, and Fredrik Ekstrom, chairman of Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

The DSE chairman wanted to receive knowledge from the stock exchange and Nasdaq and build relationship, according to a press release of the DSE.

He also discussed how the knowledge sharing can help Dhaka bourse attract more foreign investors.