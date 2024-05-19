Business
Star Business Report
Sun May 19, 2024 06:55 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 07:01 PM

DSE index hits three-year low

The DSEX ended today at 5,431.28 points
The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) saw another massive slump today as it plunged below the 5,500-point-mark after a break of over three years.

The DSEX, the index of the country's prime bourse, lost 86.14 points, or 1.56 percent to close the day at 5,431.28.

Last time stocks went below the 5,500-point-mark on April 29 of 2021.

The DSES, an index that represents shariah-compliant companies, fell 20.52 points, or 1.69 percent, to 1,191.64.

Similarly, the DS30, which comprises best blue-chip stocks, dropped 25.55 points, or 1.29 percent, to hit 2,046.81 points.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, decreased by 39.54 percent from the previous day to end the day at Tk 5.09 crore today.

Among the sectors, the pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart covering 15.81 percent of the total turnover of the day's market.

The travel-leisure sector is the only sector to close on a positive note while paper and printing, ceramics and international technology sectors closed in the negative territory.

Of the stocks that changed hands at the DSE, 22 rose, 347 nudged lower and 19 did not see any price fluctuation.

