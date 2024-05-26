Bangladesh Bank officials demand restoration of job benefits

The Bangladesh Bank Officers’ Welfare Council will place their demand to the BB governor

Bangladesh Bank officials have expressed their dissatisfaction as the banking watchdog has recently cancelled some of their job benefits.

The officials under the banner of Bangladesh Bank Officers' Welfare Council have urged the central bank governor to restore the job benefits as soon as possible.

Recently, the central bank has cancelled the recreation allowance of Bangladesh Bank officials, additional increments based on foundation training results and allowances given to training academy officers as faculty members, they said.

The banking administrator also announced that it will no longer send foundation training officers for special training abroad and will not give additional increment to the first-class officers based on the academic results at the time of appointment.

The BB is reducing the benefits of the officials at a time when the central bankers in most countries in the world have a better salary structure than state-run entities, the members of the central bank officials' council said.

Now the council plans to arrange a meeting tomorrow to take decision on their future course of action and officially send a letter to the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder as part of efforts to restore the job benefits.

Despite several attempts, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque could not be reached for comments.