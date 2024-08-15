BB officers’ council demands full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank

The council also recommended amendment to the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972

The Bangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council has urged the interim government to amend the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 to ensure complete autonomy of the central bank by establishing administrative, operational and financial expenditure independence.

The council made the demand in a memorandum submitted to the finance adviser of the interim government and later informed journalists about the demand in a press conference at the central bank headquarters in Dhaka today.

They wanted the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry to be abolished to avoid conflict of interest and dualism in the banking sector.

Amendments to the related laws, rules and other reforms were also sought to bring back good governance in the banking and financial sector.

Bangladesh Bank should be kept free from political interference and influence at the time of doing multiple functions related interest rate, exchange rate and licensing of banks or financial institutions, the council recommended.