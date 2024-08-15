Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 04:30 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BB officers’ council demands full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank

The council also recommended amendment to the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 03:52 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 04:30 PM
BB officers’ council demands full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank

The Bangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council has urged the interim government to amend the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 to ensure complete autonomy of the central bank by establishing administrative, operational and financial expenditure independence.

The council made the demand in a memorandum submitted to the finance adviser of the interim government and later informed journalists about the demand in a press conference at the central bank headquarters in Dhaka today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They wanted the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry to be abolished to avoid conflict of interest and dualism in the banking sector.

Amendments to the related laws, rules and other reforms were also sought to bring back good governance in the banking and financial sector.

Bangladesh Bank should be kept free from political interference and influence at the time of doing multiple functions related interest rate, exchange rate and licensing of banks or financial institutions, the council recommended.

Related topic:
Bangladesh BankBangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Bank

Govt to hire BB governor soon

3d ago

Won’t let money launderers sleep peacefully: BB governor

21h ago

BB injected $12.79b into banks in FY24

1m ago

Search committee formed to find deputy governors

3d ago
Banks instructed to freeze Arafat's accounts

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Arafat, his wife

2d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

১০ দিনের রিমান্ডে টুকু, পলক ও সৈকত

সাবেক ডেপুটি স্পিকার শামসুল হক টুকু, সাবেক ডাক, টেলিযোগাযোগ ও তথ্যপ্রযুক্তি প্রতিমন্ত্রী জুনাইদ আহমেদ পলক এবং ছাত্রলীগের ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শাখার সাধারণ সম্পাদক তানভীর হাসান সৈকতকে ১০ দিনের...

১১ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

স্থগিত এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা শুরু ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর

২৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification