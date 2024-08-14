Won’t let money launderers sleep peacefully: BB governor

International support will be taken to bring them to book, says Ahsan H Mansur

The money launderers will not be allowed to sleep peacefully, newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said today.

"Even if the money cannot be recovered from them, at least they will be put on the run as per law," he said while briefing media on his first day of office at the central bank.

He said measures will be taken against them by taking international support so that they cannot be able to live in peace.

"International law is now helpful to some extent and it must be used. We will keep them in trouble whether money comes or not. Hopefully we can do it. They will not be allowed to sleep on pillows of money," he added.