BB hikes cash withdrawal limit to Tk 5 lakh

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has increased the cash withdrawal limit from banks to Tk 5 lakh per account this week, up from Tk 4 lakh per account the previous week.

This is the fifth week the central bank has hiked the limit on cash withdrawals, which it imposed after the deterioration of the law and order and overall security situation following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Initially, the BB slapped the restriction on withdrawal of over Tk 1 lakh as banks were facing challenges in transferring cash from one place to another.

Earlier, the central bank instructed banks to monitor transactions through cheques and block any suspicious transfer of funds.