Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:42 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

We were forcibly detained by DB to be isolated from the movement: 6 protest organisers

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:32 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:42 PM
quota reform leaders

The key organisers of the quota reform movement were kept in DB custody forcibly so that they were isolated from the protests, the six coordinators said in a statement today.

"Since July 19, the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement have been missing, arrested, tortured and harassed mainly to disperse the movement and leadership. Subsequently, six coordinators were forcibly detained in DB custody for seven days in the name of 'security'. Although the Home Minister and the DB chief talked about security, we were kept in DB custody to isolate us from the movement," the statement said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The six were released from DB custody around noon yesterday.

More to follow…

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
চিকিৎসকদের সমাবেশ: ‘আজকে চিকিৎসা দিতে গেলে আমার হাত কাঁপে’
|বাংলাদেশ

চিকিৎসকদের সমাবেশ: ‘আজকে চিকিৎসা দিতে গেলে আমার হাত কাঁপে’

‘মুখে বলছি আমরা এ দেশের মালিক কিন্তু বাস্তবে অনুভব করি, আমরা এ দেশের দাস। আমাদের সঙ্গে ক্রীতদাসের মতো আচরণ করা হয়। আমাদের জীবনের কোনো মূল্য নেই।’

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র নয়, কক্ষে লুকিয়ে রাখা রিমোট নিয়ন্ত্রিত বোমার বিস্ফোরণে প্রাণ হারিয়েছেন হানিয়া

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification