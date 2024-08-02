We were forcibly detained by DB to be isolated from the movement: 6 protest organisers

The key organisers of the quota reform movement were kept in DB custody forcibly so that they were isolated from the protests, the six coordinators said in a statement today.

"Since July 19, the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement have been missing, arrested, tortured and harassed mainly to disperse the movement and leadership. Subsequently, six coordinators were forcibly detained in DB custody for seven days in the name of 'security'. Although the Home Minister and the DB chief talked about security, we were kept in DB custody to isolate us from the movement," the statement said.

The six were released from DB custody around noon yesterday.

More to follow…